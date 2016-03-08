Tax experts see filers confused about healthcare options

You have until April 18 to file your 2015 income tax return, but experts in the Valley say the time to do so is now.

From avoiding scammers to getting the most money you can back in your hands, tax filing season can be stressful.

Now one nationally debated issue is prompting more in the Valley to seek professional filing help.

You have until April 18 to file your 2015 income tax return, but experts in the Valley say the time to do so is now, especially if you need some help.

"The early-early birds have already filed, and then the last minute people haven't started coming in yet," said Bridgette Russell with Goodwill Southern Rivers.

Tax filers at Goodwill Career Centers across the Valley are offering free services to anyone making less $54,000 a year. It's something that many people are taking advantage of, especially with recent federal changes to the health-care system.



Obama Care is once again making headlines as different presidential candidates shun and support it.

"I worked hard to get healthcare, that's why I am so supportive of what President Obama accomplished," said Hilary Clinton in recent campaign speeches.

"I'm the most conservative person in the world with getting rid of Obama Care," said presidential candidate Donald Trump.



While mandates are in affect under the current administration, Goodwill employees are working to get everyone who needs help filed accurately.



"I think there are a lot of different reason's why people come for help, but I think with the different changes in health care for sure is a reason that they might come and seek out a professional or someone who is more familiar with that," said Russell.

If you have healthcare related questions when it comes to your taxes, or other issues, WTVM will welcome experts from Supreme Fast Tax this Thursday.

