Chick-fil-A to launch its 'Frosted Coffee' this spring

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Chick-fil-A website) (Source: Chick-fil-A website)

(WTVM) – If you thought Chick-fil-A couldn’t get any more delicious – they are now introducing Frosted Coffee for customers nationwide, but only for a limited time. 

Chick-fil-A’s new Frosted Coffee combines their signature vanilla “Icedream” with THRIVE Farmers Cold-brewed iced coffee. This treat starts at 240 calories, which is less than half the calories of a milkshake.

The launch of this hand spun treat was inspired by the success of the Frosted Lemonade in 2015.

“We’re excited to offer customers a new, great-tasting frosted beverage just in time for spring,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “Our guests let us know how much they’ve enjoyed Frosted Lemonade, and we think they’ll love Frosted Coffee just as much when they’re seeking  a delicious, light treat.”

The Frosted Coffee will be available in a small, 14 ounce, or large, 20 ounce, serving with prices starting at $2.69 for a small.

This is a limited time menu option and it will available through May 31, 2016.

