Wahlburgers to open 30 restaurants nationwide

(WTVM) - A restaurant popularized by a group of famous brothers is expanding from Boston to several southern states.

The expansion will see 30 new restaurants in several cities in Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina. Seven restaurants are currently open, with three more slated within the next few months in Boston's Logan Airport, Las Vegas and Philadelphia.

Restaurant locations include:

Five to 10 additional restaurants in the state, including one in Dorchester, the brothers' hometown.

Four restaurants are planned for the Carolinas in Charleston, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach.

The greater Atlanta metro area and Savannah will be home to six restaurants.

Six are slated to open in Cleveland and Detroit, where Wahlburgers will make an exciting debut in Greektown this summer/fall.

Eight are planned for the Northern California Bay area.

A 15-store agreement was signed for Los Angeles in January.

Multiple franchise groups working with the restaurant will lead the opening of 118 Walburgers in the next few years, according to a press release.

The menu consists of classic burgers, salads, sides and adult beverages. The restaurant and the Walhburg family are also the subjects of a show on A&E entitled "Walhburgers."

The first restaurant opened in October 2011 in Hingham, MA and was founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Walhberg.

For more information on Wahlburgers, click here.

