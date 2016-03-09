Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman, wife announce baby's gender with home run

The Freemans were every bit as excited as their families with this hit. (Source: Chelsea Freeman/Twitter screenshot)

KISSIMMEE, FL (WTVM) - There are few things more special than announcing to your friends and family that you're expecting a child.

The moment was not lost for Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, who announced on Twitter on March 4 that the couple is having a child.

The couple's announcement took to Freddie's profession to announce the baby's gender while his team, the Braves, are at spring training in Kissimmee, FL.

We are so excited to finally announce that baby Freeman is coming this September!!! We love you so much already.?????? pic.twitter.com/63VzJ8eYFj — Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) March 4, 2016

In a video posted to her Twitter on March 8, Chelsea tosses a baseball to her husband - who of course hits it right down the middle - to reveal a puff of blue smoke. With home plate surrounded by their families, it was a special moment for the all-star and his wife.

It's a......!!!!

(We have no idea until that ball exploded!!)

Video credit: @forthehuynh pic.twitter.com/jZWa0PimXr — Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) March 8, 2016

"It's a.....!!!! (We have no idea until that ball exploded!!)," Chelsea Freeman tweeted.

Baby boy Freeman will be born in September.

Congrats to the happy couple!

