Columbus woman claims gas money led to Peachtree Mall shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman claims gas money led to Peachtree Mall shooting

The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. The incident took place around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4.
Pierre Tolbert (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Pierre Tolbert (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    CPD: teen girl, 16, shot outside Peachtree Mall

    Friday, March 4 2016 10:09 PM EST2016-03-05 03:09:13 GMT
    Saturday, March 12 2016 3:37 PM EST2016-03-12 20:37:12 GMT
    Pierre Tolbert (Source: Muscogee County Jail)Pierre Tolbert (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

    According to police, Friday night around 8:30 p,m., three people got into an argument inside a car in the Peachtree Mall parking lot. A 25-year-old man then struck a woman in the face with a pistol, according to a CPD Lieutenant.   

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus woman is recovering after being pistol whipped by a man she says refused to get out of her car Friday night at Peachtree Mall.

Kierra Alexander said Pierre Tolbert, identified by police as the suspected gunman, got upset with her after she refused to give him a ride from the mall on Manchester Expressway.

"He asked my cousin if we could give him a ride to the mall. So we went to a house on Exit 12 to pick him up and he said he would give me some gas money," recalled Alexander.

When the four people which included Alexander, her 16-year-old cousin, Tolbert and another friend of Alexander's arrived at the mall, everyone went in the mall to shop except for Alexander, who stayed in car.

As closing time neared at the mall, Alexander drove up to the Food Court entrance on the mall's southside to pick up her friend and 16-year-old cousin.

"Pierre told me he was going to meet someone at the mall and I never got the gas for taking him. He got in my car after I told him I was not going to take him anywhere," added Alexander.

Things got heated between the two when Alexander tried to make Tolbert get out of her car.

"I opened up the back door and told him to get out, that he didn't have to make a scene, and he hit me in the face with his gun," Alexander said. "I blocked the hit so he didn't hit me as hard as he wanted to."

Then Alexander heard gunshots. She ran around her car into the driver's seat and drove off.

"As I am driving off, my cousin said, 'I've been shot,'" Alexander said. 

According to Alexander, the 16-year-old girl received entry and exit wounds to her back and side. She is recuperating at home.

Alexander also added that previous reports that Tolbert was the teen's boyfriend are untrue.

"I used to date Pierre's friend, that's how I know him and my cousin met Pierre through me. We've only known him for a month. He was an acquaintance," Alexander said. 

Police are asking for anyone with information about Tolbert's whereabouts to contact the Columbus Police Dept. Robbery and Homicide unit at (706)-653-3400.

