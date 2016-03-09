Community raises questions about CVCC merger with other colleges

Those who came out to the town hall asked questions and gave their input on the upcoming merger.

In just a few months, a community college right here in the valley could be making some big changes, like switching its name.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College is part of a new merger with two other colleges in the region.

A presidential town hall meeting was held Wednesday night at CVCC in Phenix City about those possible changes.

There are still many unanswered questions about the upcoming merger.

The President of Central Alabama Community College made stops in each of the five communities where the new Regional Community College will have campus locations - Alexander City, Childersburg, Opelika, Phenix City, and Wadley.

Central Alabama Community College, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, and Southern Union State Community College will merge as one. Those who came out to the town hall asked questions and gave their input on the upcoming merger.

"A lot of great questions have come and I'm delighted that people are passionate about their community college here," said Dr. Susan Burrow, President of Central Alabama Community College.

The college will have one new name, with the possibility of each keeping their original name on their campus.

"We want to keep our heritage, we want to keep our culture and I think we can do that and she's eluded to that," said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe.

The consolidation will include 11 Alabama counties and bring several more options to students and the surrounding economies.

"They might be position between two campus and they can attend both if we are approved. There is no artificial boundary. Our students are free to move about and they will have expanded opportunities to programs," said Burrow.

While details are still being worked out, Burrow says there will still be local administration at each location. They will also offer dual enrollment and continue to provide committed scholarship dollars to students in their individual communities.

"This has been a difficult challenge for the Governor and the board of education. But you have to move forward and make it work," said Lowe.

Burrow is not anticipating any layoffs and says the faculty is the least affected group.

"We have two interim presidents. One here at CVCC and one at Southern Union. Their roles will end and they will go back to their respective colleges where they actually work. But we'll be building a comprehensive team from our existing employees," said Burrow.

Dr. Burrow says each college will also be able to keep individuals sports as one regional college according to the NJCAA. The consolidation of these three schools is expected to be complete by this July.

