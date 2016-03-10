Detective says murder suspect was nonchalant when arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state of Georgia rested their case Thursday morning after nearly two weeks of trial against four defendants accused of a 2013 homicide on 7th and Coolidge Ave.

After the state was done, the four defense attorneys all declined their option to call their own witnesses to the stand, but declined.



After the jury was dismissed for the day, charges for Tyrequiss Wells, Christopher Whitaker, Christopher Pender and Donald Fair were reviewed by the judge and then attorneys were released to prepare their closing arguments for Friday morning.



Jayln Dixon, pleaded guilty a week before the trial of the other four suspects.



With a total of five suspects charged in this murder and four alleged murder weapons, defense attorneys are left with the challenging task of proving to the jury how evidence presented during trial proves their client was not one of the four shooters.



Early in the trial, a man who was shot and robbed by the suspects hours before the murder testified that Dixon and Wells were the two individuals who shot him.



The shell casings that were found at the Baltic Avenue armed robbery belonged to two different weapons, a .223 assault rifle and a .45 caliber pistol.



Those same shell casings were among the 38 shell casings recovered on Coolidge Avenue.



Columbus Police Detectives testified Wednesday that shell casings to two different types of 9 mm guns were also recovered from Coolidge.



“Dixon told us at the time of the murder at 7th and Coolidge Wells had a Glock 9 with an extended magazine.” Said Sgt. Murry Gunderson



The prosecution presented a photo recovered through Wells’ girlfriend’s phone records of the suspect holding the same type of gun just a week before the murder. However, when police searched Wells’ home, the 9 millimeter gun they found did not match the ballistics of any of the shell casings at the murder scene.



“I told Mr. Wells he was being charged for aggravated assault and murder. He looked at them and it didn't evoke much response except what aggravated assault. He wasn't concerned that I had a murder warrant out for him he was just trying to figure out what the aggravated assault was,” said Gunderson.



The trial is set to continue Friday morning for closing arguments, please check back for updates.

