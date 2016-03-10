Residents react to PCBOE employee's arrest

A Phenix City Board of Education employee has been arrested and charged with sex crimes with an underage person.

There has been no shortage of opinions on the heels of an employee with the Phenix City School District being put behind bars, accused of "deviant sexual intercourse with a student."

A Phenix City Board of Education employee is now out of jail on bond after she was arrested and charged with sex crimes with an underage person, and people in the community are still talking about the situation.

Jeannie Shiver was arrested by Phenix City police Wednesday and charged with engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.

People took to our social media sites voicing their concern. We also talked with some people in the community about the news.

"We know it's wrong. We say a lot of things but then we are comfortable with it. Rather than do what's right for the kids. You can't expect people to do what's right when you setting a bad example," said Emmauel Alexander.

Shiver is a teacher at Central Freshman Academy in Phenix City according to the school's website.

We reached out to Shiver and the school district for comment about her arrest but no one has responded as of Thursday night.

