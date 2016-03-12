SeeDoGo looks to connect residents to Columbus

One local business is bringing innovative technology to Columbus and looking to connect people to enjoy activities around the city.

The SeeDoGo Kiosk is an electronic concierge and is the first of its kind to hit the Fountain City. Its purpose is to connect tourists and locals to restaurants, shopping, events, and activities happening in Columbus.



“We try to reach out and tell people and tell the story of Columbus and what's exactly exciting to do,” said Business Development Manager Brenden Wellendorf. “We want them to see awesome events, we want them to do fun things we want them to go fun places.”



The company hopes to expand tourism and the growth of Columbus, but its main purpose is to introduce small businesses to people in the area.

Wellendorf says small businesses that make up the culture of Columbus often aren't found on popular search engines.

“No one wants to go to Columbus or somewhere like to Savannah and experience a chain restaurant, they want to go down the street and go to what the locals go to,” Wellendorf said.



Among the 31 kiosks around the city, one is located at Columbus State University. Student Shawn Padonu says he’s from Atlanta and didn’t know where to go and what to do in a new city.

Padonu says the kiosk on campus is great because it gives students a chance to explore the community.

“When you're new to the area, you're not really sure what to do, where to go but the kiosk has everything; shop, stay, play, events, nightlife so I mean so who wouldn't love it,” Padonu said.

The kiosk is user friendly and free to use. If you can’t get to one of the SeeDoGo Kisosk you can simply go to their website to see local events and business in the Valley.

