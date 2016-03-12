Poverty awareness week teaches real life lessons in Columbus

This week, people in the community can participate in several activities that will bring them face-to-face with the daily struggles low income families encounter.

Circles in Columbus, a program under the Open Door Community House, is hosting Poverty Awareness Week.

Already into their third day, volunteers and allies from Circles in Columbus sent out 360 food boxes to 13 counties for those who need a helping hand on Saturday.

Poverty in Muscogee County is higher than the state average of 18 percent.

"About 19.6 percent of our population lives below the federal poverty guideline which for this year is about $24,300 for a family of four," said Meg Olive, Coordinator with Circles in Columbus.

The food box packing at Feeding the Valley is part of a service day project for Poverty Awareness Week. Circles in Columbus is part of a national movement aimed at ending poverty in the Fountain City.

"It offers us the opportunity to be mindful of what life is like for folks in poverty in our community and hunger is apart of that. So we wanted to do something this week that offers us the chance to be able to help those who are hungry," said Olive.

Lasaundra Hester helps many families in the area working their way to better economic opportunities. She brought her two young children to get involved with her volunteer work.

"To show them everybody needs help. Even though you might have something someone else might not. This is just a great way to show them that helping others is a good thing," said Lasaundra Hester.

The commodity boxes that will be sent to several counties in the region that Feeding the Valley serves.

Circles in Columbus also supports families using financial, intellectual and spiritual resources necessary for economic self-sufficiency and stability. Circles in Columbus is also a United Way partnered agency.

Poverty Week continues Sunday at 4 p.m. with a real life stimulation called "The Cost of Poverty Experience" at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Everyone is welcome to attend.

Also on Wednesday, March 16, join Circles in Columbus for a screening of the documentary "Poor Kids," which highlights what life is like for kids in poverty in the country. The viewing will take place at the Macon Road Library at noon and 6:30 p.m.

