UPDATE: Missing mentally-challenged Columbus woman found in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have located a woman that went missing Saturday evening.

She was found in Phenix City, according to PCPD Lt. Steve Nolen.

The mentally-challenged woman, 18, was last seen in Columbus on the River Walk near Rotary Park walking her dog around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police thank the community for sharing the information and helping locate her.

