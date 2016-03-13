UPDATE: Missing mentally-challenged Columbus woman found in Phen - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing mentally-challenged Columbus woman found in Phenix City

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have located a woman that went missing Saturday evening.

She was found in Phenix City, according to PCPD Lt. Steve Nolen.

The mentally-challenged woman, 18, was last seen in Columbus on the River Walk near Rotary Park walking her dog around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. 

Police thank the community for sharing the information and helping locate her. 

