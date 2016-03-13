GA Red Cross employee leaves to help families in flooded areas of Louisiana

After devastating rain and severe flooding in the state of Louisiana, an American Red Cross employee from the West Central Georgia chapter in Columbus is traveling to the state to assist in recovery and response efforts.

Shawn McCorry has his bags packed for a trip out of Columbus.

Instead of going on vacation, he will be spending his time in Monroe, LA, helping their local red cross assists residents effected by ongoing flooding.

"To really gain some awareness situational awareness understanding the effects of the area, understanding what the community is really looking for Red Cross to support with and also," McCorry said.

Many parts of Louisiana saw record flood levels, damaging homes and business and causing road closures and detours.

"Where I'm going, there's about an additional eight to 10 inches that have landed. In the portion where I'm going, there's a number of rivers that are at major flood stage and they are going to stay there over the next couple of days," said McCorry.

And for the next two weeks, McCorry will be caring for some forced out of their homes.

"There's over 700 people in shelters right now in the state of Louisiana. We're getting those people fed. We have the understanding we may not be able to get in some areas because some rescues are still being done so we want to make sure we get them to a safe location," said McCorry.

McCorry will move around the state as needed. He is one of several red cross members from across the country providing extra support.

In Louisiana, the Red Cross was already supporting residents affected by the tornadoes that ripped the state in late February.

