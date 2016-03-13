VIDEO: CPD officer skateboards with kids fundraising for child with cancer

The unknown officer hit a few tricks - with the respect and cheers from the kids. (Source: Brian Gallops/Facebook screenshot)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and a few teens bonded behind a restaurant during a fundraiser - and a few candid skateboard tricks were captured on video.

The unknown police officer spotted the teens behind a Hooters Restaurant in Columbus on Saturday, as the group was helping with a car wash, where the fund were used to help a 3-year-old with cancer.

Normally, you'd think the police officer would tell the kids to stop loitering - and the teens thought that, too. But the officer didn't, and joined in their fun by showing them that he could hang with the best of them.

The video was posted by Brian Gallops on Saturday.

"[On Saturday], Kirklyn Gallops, Katelyn Gallops and friends were helping out doing a fundraisers washing cars at Hooters to help out with saving Jasper Woods when a Columbus police officer pulled up and ask them to see one of the kids skateboard and this is what happened," Gallops wrote.

The Columbus Police Department shared the video, and are proud to see one of their officers interacting with the community.

"We discovered a video of one of our Officers showing kids a cool skateboard trick! The kids enjoyed spending some time with the officer. #‎cpdinthecommunity," the Facebook post read.

And this video shows that police officers and skateboarders can be on board with one another.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.