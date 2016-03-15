Gov. Bentley: 'Failure is not an option' in pushing AL prison reform

ATMORE, AL (WTVM) - With the recent acts of violence at Holman Prison in the last few days, Gov. Robert Bentley issued a forceful push for prison reform during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have a real crisis in the prison system, and a real solution to solve the issues that have plagued the system," Bentley said.

The press conference, held at the prison Tuesday morning, gave Gov. Bentley the chance to further introduce the Alabama Prison Transformation Initiative Act, introduced to the Alabama House floor in February.

Alabama has the most overcrowded prison system in the U.S. at almost 200%. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) March 15, 2016

"Failure is not an option," Bentley said. "The Legislature has an opportunity to join us in making public safety in the prison a real priority."

The legislation includes population reduction and improved safety conditions for both inmates and correctional officers.

[READ: Alabama Prison Transformation Initiative Act]

The legislation is sponsored by State Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, and State Sen. Trip Pittman (R-Montrose). You can read the initiative here.

Alabama's prison system can go from being the worst in the country to the best in the country. — Gov. Robert Bentley (@GovernorBentley) March 15, 2016

Holman Prison is in the spotlight for two recent events of violence. On March 11, a riot resulted in a corrections officer and the prison warden both being stabbed.

On Monday, an inmate stabbed another inmate in a prison dormitory, while the prison was still under lockdown.

WALA-TV in Mobile reports it has spoken with inmates who say they are not rioting, rather holding a peaceful protest.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.