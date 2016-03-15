PCPD charge man with rape of mentally-challenged Columbus woman - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PCPD charge man with rape of mentally-challenged Columbus woman

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Darryl Fields, Jr. (Source: Phenix City Police Department) Darryl Fields, Jr. (Source: Phenix City Police Department)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is accused of raping a rescued mentally-challenged woman from Columbus.

Columbus Police reported the girl missing on Sunday when she disappeared from Rotary Park.

Phenix City Police arrested 23-year-old Darryl Fields, Jr. on Monday after finding the girl in an abandoned home in Phenix City.

Fields is facing rape and sodomy charges. Fields is being held in the Russell County Jail and is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday to be formerly charged.

Because of  the nature of the alleged crimes, News Leader 9 will not release the woman's name.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • East Alabama News

    East Alabama News

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly