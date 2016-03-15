PCPD charge man with rape of mentally-challenged Columbus woman

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City man is accused of raping a rescued mentally-challenged woman from Columbus.

Columbus Police reported the girl missing on Sunday when she disappeared from Rotary Park.

Phenix City Police arrested 23-year-old Darryl Fields, Jr. on Monday after finding the girl in an abandoned home in Phenix City.

Fields is facing rape and sodomy charges. Fields is being held in the Russell County Jail and is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday to be formerly charged.

Because of the nature of the alleged crimes, News Leader 9 will not release the woman's name.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.