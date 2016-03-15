More tickets for Elton John's Columbus concert may be released - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

More tickets for Elton John's Columbus concert may be released

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Columbus Civic Center) (Source: Columbus Civic Center)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Elton John concert for Wednesday is currently sold out - but more tickets may be released, according to an official form the Columbus Civic Center. 

Robin Wallace, the marketing manager for the Columbus Civic Center, said that no tickets available yet - just that there is a possibility some will be made available on Wednesday. 

The concert date for Columbus was originally announced on Nov. 12, 2015. The date is a part of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour.

It will be John’s first-ever visit to the Fountain City, and will be one stop on his nine-city concert tour.

Check back for more updates. 

RELATED: Ticket prices announced for Elton John's Columbus concert stop in 2016

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly