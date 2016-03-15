More tickets for Elton John's Columbus concert may be released

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Elton John concert for Wednesday is currently sold out - but more tickets may be released, according to an official form the Columbus Civic Center.

Robin Wallace, the marketing manager for the Columbus Civic Center, said that no tickets available yet - just that there is a possibility some will be made available on Wednesday.

The concert date for Columbus was originally announced on Nov. 12, 2015. The date is a part of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour.

It will be John’s first-ever visit to the Fountain City, and will be one stop on his nine-city concert tour.

Check back for more updates.

