Russell Co. Sheriff: Traffic stop reveals MDMA lollipops, other drugs; 1 arrested

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A 21-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Russell County on Tuesday following a traffic stop turned into a small narcotics discovery, including lollipops dipped in MDMA, known as the street drug "Molly."

Jalen Wells, 21, of College Park, GA, was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly trying to carry illegals drugs and candy laced with ecstasy to Panama City Beach, FL.

Wells was pulled over on Highway 431 S heading into Eufaula when officers noticed his car swerving between the lines several times.

Deputies also confiscated Xanax bars, cocaine, marijuana and adderall  pills, according to test kits performed on the small quantity of drugs. One of the drugs found in Wells's possession were lollipops that had been dipped in MDMA, the pure form of ecstasy. 

Taylor said while he's known of and seen MDMA in the form of hard candy, but not in lollipop form. He wanted to bring it to the community's attention to help inform parents about how drugs are being consumed. 

"For me, I just thought it was important to have something that looks so childlike, so innocent, but its ecstasy. I just thought it was important to show this - to show the parents and grandparents to really pay attention to what's going on with their kids," Taylor said. "If you would have seen someone walking on the street in the public with this in their mouth, would you think they are partaking in an controlled substance? I wouldn't, and I have been in the business for 29 years."

Wells is charged with trafficking and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

