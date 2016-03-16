RCSO: Corrections officer fired for plan to help inmate get earl - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

RCSO: Corrections officer fired for plan to help inmate get early release

Donna Ridgeway. (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office) Donna Ridgeway. (Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said during a Wednesday press conference that a corrections officer has been fired for attempting to plot an inmate's release from jail. 

Donna Ridgeway, 49, was arrested and charged Tuesday night with conspiracy to commit sodomy, a class-A felony, against a female inmate.

Ridgeway, who has worked in the Russell County Jail as a corrections officer for three or four years, was also terminated from her position.

Taylor says the sex act did not take place, and officers intercepted the plan. Taylor said the inmate tipped off authorities and cooperated with the sheriff in  catching Ridgeway as she was allegedly about to engage in the sexual misconduct.

The inappropriate relationship between the two started as the inmate and officer engaged in conversation about how the inmate could get out of jail, said Taylor.

Ridgeway is being held in the Lee Co. Jail in $7,500 bond.

She does not have any prior infractions as an employee, according to Taylor. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

