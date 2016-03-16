VIDEO: MI couple has pet Arctic fox with magical laugh

We aren't sure what the fox says, but we know how he laughs, and it's adorable. (Source: Kristina Shafer/Facebook screenshot)

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVM) - A Michigan couple is showcasing their adorable pet with an infectious laugh - so prepare to watch this video 40 times.

Archer, the Arctic fox, is the pet of graphic designer Kristina Shafer, and laughs on command.

The video, posted on Shafer's Facebook page on March 13, shows Archer comfortably laying in the floor, prompted to laugh by her boyfriend's staged giggle.

"When my boyfriend laughs, Archer laughs," Shafer wrote.

The video was later posted to a Funny Vines Facebook page, where it's been viewed more than 598,000 times. Shafer's Vine account is also full of Archer's exploits.

Shafer told ABC News that Archer is "a very vocal, very loving, very happy fox," who sometimes screams when he wants attention or wants to be allowed back inside.

She said she's had Archer since he was a cub and she got him from a breeder in Indiana.

"Arctic foxes are definitely not for everyone since they're not the easiest pet to have, but I did a lot of research and decided they were for me," Shafer told ABC News. "They take a lot of dedication in terms of training."

Some might be asking this: can you have a fox as a pet?

While unconventional, domesticated foxes can be pets, according to Popular Science, and are very popular in various parts of the world, like Siberia.

We've reached out to Shafer for more information and have yet to hear back.

