Uptown gears up for Saint Patrick's Day

"In Ireland most, we'd have to go to mass in Gaelic in the Irish language," said Irish native and Scruffy Murphy's bar owner Breda Gleeson.



Despite tradition, many Irish-Americans celebrate the holiday at bars. Employees at Scruffy Murphy's spent Wednesday decking the area's only Irish pub with lots of green decorations, as they expect heavy crowds, even on a Thursday.



"It's the one day everybody just loves to come out, regardless of if it's on a week day or weekend," said Gleeson.



While the holiday drinking specials, entertainment, and even the start of March Madness might bring out droves of people, safety is a priority for police and business owners.



"We'll have extra patrol coverage," said Sgt Tess Taylor with the Columbus State University Police Department.



Law enforcement agencies will be teaming up to make sure Uptown stays safe and clear of intoxicated drivers.

"Be aware of your surroundings, don't leave any valuables in your car, if you can travel in twos or groups that would be a good idea, if you're 21 or older and you're drinking for the holiday, please be aware of your drinks don't leave them unattended," said Taylor.



While you may be feeling the luck of the Irish, drunk driving is something you'll definitely not want to chance. Finding a safe ride home before you head out can mean a more enjoyable night for everyone.



"We have taxis that will be down here in the street at the end of the night to take people home, and we make sure no one's drinking and driving. Leave your keys at home," said Gleeson.

