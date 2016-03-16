Elton John performs in front of thousands at sold out concert in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Elton John graced the stage with his musical talents for the first in the Fountain City before thousands of people on Wednesday night.

This stop is part of his "Wonderful Crazy Night" tour. Gwen Lynn traveled from New York to see his performance. She's been a fan for more than 40 years.

"Since I was a little bitty kid. 'Your Song,' 'Bennie and the Jets,' 'Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting.' He was on Soul Train which was great and well as the current album, 'Wonderful Crazy Night,'" Lynn said.

She also brought along a special piece of memorabilia poster to the concert.

"It cost me a pretty penny, so I'm hoping to have it signed. Elton if you are listening, please sign my poster," she said.

There was a long line of concertgoers heading inside the civic center arena ahead of the show. Jossie Slayton and her sister-in-law were the first in line three hours before the doors opened at 6:30 p.m.

"A lot of young kids don't know him. But me I'm not young, but I'm not old either. But he's my favorite. I like the way he sings and play piano and when he sings for Princess Diana when she died, I was so emotional," Slayton said.



The tickets were Christmas gifts for the women.

"When my nephew gave his mom the tickets, he had two and I said that I would be her date for the concert,” said Debbie Slayton, the sister-n-law.



Civic Center officials say the Elton John Concert is one the biggest productions held in the arena in recent years.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.