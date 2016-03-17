Kohl's announces 18 store closure locations in 7 different states

(WTVM) - Following an announcement made in February, Kohl's retailers has announced the locations of its U.S. store closures.

The 18 stores closing in seven different states have been declared "underperforming stores representing less than one percent of total sales." The closures were announced in a Kohl's Corporation real estate plan on March 16.

The announcement of store closures was made on Feb. 25.

The stores will be closed as of June 19, 2016, with one exception - the location in Lithonia, GA. Each store employs an average of 80 to 100 associates, and Kohl's says employees at the shuttered stores will be offered competitive severance packages.

"To reach this decision, Kohl’s conducted a comprehensive review of all of the markets across the country to understand every element that contributes to making a store successful," a news release said.

Kohl's is headquartered in Menomenee Falls, WI, and operates more than 1,100 stores across the U.S.

The list of store closures include:

Arcadia, CA – 7279 N. Rosemead Blvd., San Gabriel, CA

Cypress, CA – 10201 Valley View St., Cypress, CA

Ladera Ranch, CA – 27426 Antonio Parkway, Ladera Ranch, CA

Mira Mesa, CA – 8140 Mira Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA

Rancho Cordova, CA – 11051 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA

Santa Ana, CA – 1351 W. 17th St., Santa Ana, CA

San Jose East, CA – 2323 McKee Road, San Jose, CA

Upland South, CA – 233 S. Mountain Ave., Upland, CA

West Hills, CA – 6651 N. Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA

Hialeah, FL – 700 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL

Tallahassee, FL – 6785 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL

Holcomb Bridge, GA – 2342 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA

Lithonia, GA – 2929 Turner Hill Road, Lithonia, GA – Note: The Lithonia, GA store will close Nov. 1, 2016.

Northlake Mall, GA – 4820 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA

Saint Charles, IL – 3840 E. Main St., Saint Charles, IL

Pineville, NC – 9579 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC

Princeton, NJ – 200 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, NJ

Brown Deer, WI – 9060 N. Green Bay Road, Brown Deer, WI

