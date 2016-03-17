Family forgives three men found guilty of murder

A Columbus family is speaking out after learning three of the four men charged in the 2013 murder of their loved one were found guilty.

“I just want to say to the guys who did it, I hope they can get right with God and ask God for forgiveness because we forgive them," says the victim's cousin Tafi Scott.



David Scott, who leaves behind three sons, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head after police say at least four men fired more than 30 shots into the car he was driving on 7th and Coolidge.



Jayln Dixon pleaded guilty to manslaughter and testified against the other four men charged in the 2014 killing.



Although none of the suspects were found guilty of malice murder, Tyrequiss Wells, Christopher Whitaker and Christopher Pender were found guilty of felony murder.



“We the jury find the defendant Donald Fair… no verdict reached," said Judge Rumor's clerk.



According to the Columbus Police Investigator, Donald Fair maintained his innocence during his initial interview in 2013 and throughout the trial.

The only evidence that tied him to the murder was testimony from Dixon.



“We do have the ability to retry Mr. Fair for those counts for which the jury was unable to reach a unamious verdict," says Christopher Williams, Assistant District Attorney.



In the meantime, Fair will remain in police custody but according to Williams, Fair's attorney does have the option to request a bond hearing.



“I’m not happy because two families were broken and hurt. We know we won’t be able to see him, touch him, kiss him or speak to him anymore,” says Tafi Scott.



Sentencing for Wells, Whitaker and Pender will take place on March 25.



The four defendants were accused of a three day crime spree that included stealing a truck, a home burglary, armed robbery and shooting, a murder, a high speed chase and arson of the stolen vehicle. Between the four suspects there were a total of 42 charges the jury had to decide on:



Christopher Whitaker

Malice murder - Not guilty

Felony murder - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime - Guilty

Theft by receiving stolen property - Guilty

Armed robbery - Not guilty

Aggravated assault - Not guilty

Christopher Pender

Malice murder - Not guilty

Felony murder - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Possession of a firearm during commission of a crime - Guilty

Theft by receiving stolen property - Guilty

Armed robbery - No verdict

Aggravated assault - No verdict

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime - Not guilty

False report of a crime - Guilty

Making a false statement - Guilty

Donald Fair

Malice murder - Not guilty

Felony murder - No verdict

Aggravated assault - No verdict

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - No verdict

Aggravated assault - No verdict

Possession of Firearm in commission of a felony - No verdict

Theft by receiving - No verdict

Tampering with evidence - Not guilty

Arson in the third degree - Not guilty

Tyrequiss Wells

Malice murder - Not guilty

Felony murder - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Criminal attempt to commit a felony - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony - Guilty

Theft by receiving stolen property - armed robbery - Guilty

Aggravated assault - Guilty

Possession of firearm during commission of a felony - Guilty

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - Guilty

