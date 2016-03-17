UPDATE: What's next? A cookout for #burgerswithPapaw

The internet may have zero chill, but this Oklahoma grandfather is cooler than the other side of the pillow. (Source: Kelsey Harmon/Twitter screenshot)

PURCELL, OK (WTVM) - An Oklahoma grandfather of six is now Twitter famous, and at least four other grandchildren have a lot of making up to do, after one woman tweeted a picture to show his love in preparing dinner for them.

It probably wasn't the intention of Kelsey Harmon, a 20-year-old college softball player from Oklahoma, to shame her adorable grandfather's other five grandchildren, but her tweet on March 16 about visiting him for dinner didn't help.

"Dinner with papaw tonight... He made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. love him," she wrote on March 16.

dinner with papaw tonight...?? he made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. ?? love him pic.twitter.com/0z0DkPtUiR — kelsey (@kelssseyharmon) March 17, 2016

Before Kelsey knew it, more than 100,000 people wanted to eat the leftover burgers Papaw made for his grandchildren. And he became the meme de jour on Thursday. The story hit a lot of people - many of whom don't have grandparents to eat dinner with anymore - right in their emotions.

This breaks my heart. If do anything to eat dinner with my grandparents again. https://t.co/jTFEax5T60 — Al P.O. (@Allison_Wells) March 17, 2016

Soon, the other grandchildren, like Kelsey's cousin Brock Harmon, felt the wrath of internet trolls. Some of the trolls went too far, even threatening the family.

papaw is ok guys I promise & he loves all grandkids equally, plz stop sending my cousins death threats everything is ok !!!! — kelsey (@kelssseyharmon) March 17, 2016

Eventually, Brock made it to Papaw's house.

"Guys don't worry!!!! I came to papaw's house and am having a burger!!!!!!!" Brock tweeted on Thursday.

GUYS DON'T WORRY!!!! I CAME TO PAPAWS HOUSE AND AM HAVING A BURGER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2EHVllGG2U — Brock Harmon (@BHarmon_10) March 17, 2016

Brock also let us know that Papaw is aware of what the internet is saying about his sweet gesture and he appreciates it.

PAPAW SAID HE FORGIVES ME AND WANTS ALL OF YOU GUYS TO KNOW YA'LL ARE AWESOME FOR MAKING HIM FAMOUS???????? — Brock Harmon (@BHarmon_10) March 17, 2016

"I asked Papaw what it felt like being the coolest grandpa in the world and he said its nothing new that he's been the coolest one for awhile," Brock wrote.

I asked PaPaw what it felt like being the coolest grandpa in the world and he said its nothing new that he's been the coolest one for awhile — Brock Harmon (@BHarmon_10) March 17, 2016

And Kelsey tweeted a note of gratitude to everyone who has shown Papaw love, saying that she's thankful that her post inspired so many.

"I have also received many, many messages telling me my post encouraged people everywhere to visit their grandparents. And that means so much to me," she wrote. "I've also seen many sad posts, people saying they don't get the chance to see their grandparents, and my heart aches for them."

really sorry to bring this up again, but replying to everyone is impossible. just want to leave it at this.. thx???? pic.twitter.com/kr8LoJC5bH — kelsey (@kelssseyharmon) March 18, 2016

And Brock tweeted on Friday, that Papaw is going to use his new-found fame and new internet grandchildren to have a cookout on Easter weekend!

JUST GOT DONE TALKING TO PAPAW AND HE WANTS TO INVITE EVERYONE OUT FOR A BURGER NEXT SATURDAY???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/HZppI3Rdws — Brock Harmon (@BHarmon_10) March 19, 2016

So wherever you are, if you can - call your grandparents. They want to hear from you.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.