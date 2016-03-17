UPDATE: What's next? A cookout for #burgerswithPapaw - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: What's next? A cookout for #burgerswithPapaw

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
The internet may have zero chill, but this Oklahoma grandfather is cooler than the other side of the pillow. (Source: Kelsey Harmon/Twitter screenshot) The internet may have zero chill, but this Oklahoma grandfather is cooler than the other side of the pillow. (Source: Kelsey Harmon/Twitter screenshot)

PURCELL, OK (WTVM) - An Oklahoma grandfather of six is now Twitter famous, and at least four other grandchildren have a lot of making up to do, after one woman tweeted a picture to show his love in preparing dinner for them. 

It probably wasn't the intention of Kelsey Harmon, a 20-year-old college softball player from Oklahoma, to shame her adorable grandfather's other five grandchildren, but her tweet on March 16 about visiting him for dinner didn't help. 

"Dinner with papaw tonight... He made 12 burgers for all 6 grandkids and I'm the only one who showed. love him," she wrote on March 16.

Before Kelsey knew it, more than 100,000 people wanted to eat the leftover burgers Papaw made for his grandchildren. And he became the meme de jour on Thursday. The story hit a lot of people - many of whom don't have grandparents to eat dinner with anymore - right in their emotions. 

Soon, the other grandchildren, like Kelsey's cousin Brock Harmon, felt the wrath of internet trolls. Some of the trolls went too far, even threatening the family. 

Eventually, Brock made it to Papaw's house. 

"Guys don't worry!!!! I came to papaw's house and am having a burger!!!!!!!" Brock tweeted on Thursday.

Brock also let us know that Papaw is aware of what the internet is saying about his sweet gesture and he appreciates it. 

"I asked Papaw what it felt like being the coolest grandpa in the world and he said its nothing new that he's been the coolest one for awhile," Brock wrote.

And Kelsey tweeted a note of gratitude to everyone who has shown Papaw love, saying that she's thankful that her post inspired so many. 

"I have also received many, many messages telling me my post encouraged people everywhere to visit their grandparents. And that means so much to me," she wrote. "I've also seen many sad posts, people saying they don't get the chance to see their grandparents, and my heart aches for them." 

And Brock tweeted on Friday, that Papaw is going to use his new-found fame and new internet grandchildren to have a cookout on Easter weekend! 

So wherever you are, if you can - call your grandparents. They want to hear from you. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

