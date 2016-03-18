UPDATE: CPD releases photo of Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank, located at 5590 Milgen Road.

The crime happened shortly around 11:51 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to a call that an armed black man entered the band and demanded money, leaving with an unknown amount of money.

Police say there is one suspect - a black male with a red bandanna - who fled the scene in a tan or gold-colored Ford Fusion.

CPD, along with FBI agents, began to investigate the scene.

