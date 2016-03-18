UPDATE: CPD releases photo of Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: CPD releases photo of Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

(Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM) (Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM)
(Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM) (Source: Georgia Ellyse/WTVM)
The suspect from bank video surveillance cameras. (Source: CDP) The suspect from bank video surveillance cameras. (Source: CDP)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank, located at 5590 Milgen Road. 

The crime happened shortly around 11:51 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to a call that an armed black man entered the band and demanded money, leaving with an unknown amount of money. 

Police say there is one suspect - a black male with a red bandanna - who fled the scene in a tan or gold-colored Ford Fusion. 

CPD, along with FBI agents, began to investigate the scene. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly