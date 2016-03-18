CSU offering programs to help adults complete college degrees

A jury member has been removed after allegations of misconduct, threats, and intimidation among other jury members surfaced.More >>
A 68-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Brown Avenue Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate.More >>
The jury continues to deliberate in the Peachtree Mall murder trial. Jurors are working to find a verdict in the trial of three people accused of gunning down a man Easter weekend of 2016.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety needs your help locating a pregnant runaway teen who may be on her way to Mexico with her boyfriend.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
