CSU offering programs to help adults complete college degrees

It is projected that by 2020, more than 60 percent of jobs in Georgia will require a college certificate or degree, according to the University System of Georgia.

That's why Columbus State University is making it easier for hundreds of adults to go back to get their college degree.

The adult re-entry program called Square One and the "Go Back and Move Ahead" campaign is to give students the necessary skills to excel once an adult decides they want to go back inside the college classroom.

Hundreds of adults may be thinking of going back to college this year but feel it's not possible.

Square One, the adult re-entry program at Columbus State, is a continuing education course designed to help adults over 23 start on their undergraduate degree.

"Often times college is thought of as a young person's game. You go to high school, you go to college. That's not the transition a lot of people have. They get out of school for a few more years. They have family members that get jobs. We want to the find a way to get back and get that degree and move on in their career," said John Lester with Columbus State University.

Some key components of the program provides academic tips such as time management and help with the admissions and financial aid process.

Another program called "Go Back and Move Ahead campaign" is a state-wide effort that encourages adults students who have completed some college to return and finish their degrees.

"When have tens of thousands of adults throughout the state who have some college credit but no degree," said Lester.

Under this initiative, options for students returning to college in Georgia include enrolling on campus, taking classes at a satellite location or using the online options available at many of Georgia's public colleges and universities.

The Square One program can be completed on campus in four weeks for under $200 or online for free working at your own pace.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.