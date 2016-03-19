Veri Best Donuts in Columbus sees the last of customers after decades in business

After decades in business, a doughnuts shop in Columbus has officially made their last batch of sweet treats.

Veri Best Donuts say they are closing down because of road work that has been taking place in the area for months.

We talked with some loyal customers that stood in line for the last time for donuts Saturday.

Customers rushed to get their last taste of donuts from Veri Best on Macon Road. Many of the longtime customers say they are sad to hear they're closing.

"We've been supporting them for over 35 years. It was my husband's very first job when they were on Old Cussetta Road. We're just going to miss them," said Mary King, customer.

Veri Best Donuts say the road work at Avalon and Macon Road has blocked the entrance to the local favorite causing a downturn in business.

Since early Saturday morning, there was a steady line of customers sometimes spilling into the parking lot waiting to get their donuts fresh out the oven.

"They have some real good cinnamon rolls. Basically anything you get from here you going to be satisfied with," said Shawn Hall, daily customer.

"The apple best are our favorite. We do like the cinnamon twist too," said King.

The shop was so busy on their last day, they kept running out of donuts. The business hopes the sudden increase in business will help.

"I am going to make a donation because I really do what them to stay open so I can eat my doughnuts before work in the morning," said King.

Very best has setup a GoFundMe account to help raise enough money to help them stay open or come back stronger in the future.

