'Spring Cleaning' with a purpose, Valley Rescue Mission accepting donations

Sunday is the first day of Spring - the chirping birds and blooming flowers are the first signs of the season's arrival.

What people might not look forward to this season is the daunting task of spring cleaning - but the task of cleaning can be of help to one Columbus group. Valley Rescue Mission's Development Director Mitzi Oxford says to reconsider your old stuff before you make it trash.



“One man's or woman’s trash is another one's treasure and there are definitely lots of treasures at both of our retail locations. When people are thinking of spring cleaning we would just love it if they would keep valley rescue mission in mind because it is the epitome of re-purposing with a purpose," said Oxford.



You can start the season off to a fresh start when going through drawers and closets.

For many, stashed away are unused Christmas gifts and clothes that haven’t been worn in years. Kathy Jones says this spring she's de-cluttering and would rather donate than to dump or sell.



“I’m just trying to reduce the amount that we have. I have kids and they're always growing so there's always things to giveaway," said Jones.

Oxford says 100 percent of the proceeds goes right back into supporting the ministries for the nonprofit organization.



“All of those items in a course of a year help us feed more than 57,000 meals and help us provide almost 160,000 nights of shelter," said Oxford.



When the new season springs in so does warm weather and out with the old and in with the new, meaning an increase in donations.



“The increase we have in the spring because of spring cleaning really makes super heroes out of everybody that donates and people don't even have to wear a cap to be a super hero when it comes to spring cleaning and donating to valley rescue mission," said Oxford.



Any item you can think of can be donated to Valley Rescue Mission. If it's a heavy-load, they'll come to you and pick it up.



There are 20 Valley Rescue Mission d rop off donation boxes between Columbus, Phenix City and Lee County, AL. Donations are also tax deductible. For more information, click here.

