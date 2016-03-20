Business owners collecting purses for homeless women in Columbus

Two different Columbus organizations are coming together to give women that are less fortunate in the community something to smile about.

Mashawn Mickles and Crystal Shuford are owners of their own businesses. They support each other at their events and now they're coming together to help other women in the community and it involves purses and handbags.

"Who doesn't need a purse? Every woman needs a purse, regardless of your situation," Shuford said.

The two women are collecting purses and handbags of all styles to give to homeless women.

Mickles is the owner of Butterfly Dolphins, an organization that brings awareness and educates the community about different illnesses in the community. Every month a different subject is highlighted. Shuford is the owner of Center Stage Events, a full-service event planning company.

They two came up with the idea of a purse drive last year but because of their busy schedules, they had to put things on hold until now. They believe every women needs a purse of their own to carry.

"A lot of times purses make people feel confident and comfortable and they don't have that," Mickles said.

The purses will also come filled with the basic everyday toiletries and can help in a variety of situations.

"You have homeless women that might be tying to get a job but don't have nowhere to put her stuff, so she would need a purse to go on that interview to hold her stuff so she's not carrying everything, said Mickles. "Reach out to domestic violence shelters because a lot of times they leave in a hurry and don't have time to get anything out their house."

Since the purse drive started two weeks ago, they've gathered more than 30 through a small social media campaign.

"I'm super excited about it. I think it's going to be a great turnout for something good we can do for the ladies," said Shuford.

The two organizations will be collecting purses and handbags during various events in Columbus all year long.

They will have drop off boxes for those who want to donate a purse at the Gallery at Fountain Park on April 16 and one at the Liberty Theater on April 23.

You can contact Mickles at (706)-566-2837 and Shuford at (706)-229-8082.

