GA teen arrested for online threats against Donald Trump

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a South Carolina Republican primary night event, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a South Carolina Republican primary night event, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A Georgia teen has been arrested following accusations that he threatened GOP presidential front runner Donald Trump online. 

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, their investigators and U.S. Secret Service agents have arrested and charged a 16-year-old, after the teen issued death threats against Trump on social media. 

Investigators discovered the death threats and immediately notified the FBI and Secret Service task force. Investigators and agents arrested the teen at home on Monday. 

The teen's name and the content of the social media threats have not been released. The teen was charged, and the Troup County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any more information at this time. 

