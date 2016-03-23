Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Columbus; suspe - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Columbus; suspect still at-large

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has confirmed that an officer fired his weapon at a home on Oates Avenue in Columbus on Wednesday.

According to GBI, an officer with the Metro Narcotics Task Force arrived at the 4218 Oates Ave. around 6:32 a.m. The officer arrived with both a drug search and arrest warrant for a potential suspect.

A GBI-issued press release said Metro Narcotics Task Force officers entered the home and saw three people inside the residence fled out the back door including the subject of the warrant, Russell Napier, 48.  The task force agents had arrest warrants for Russell Napier for the sale of methamphetamine.  At this time, Russell Napier is not in custody.

While agents were moving through the residence identifying themselves as police officers, the release said, a task force agent attempted to enter a locked bedroom and upon forcing entry encountered Brian Napier, 36.  

Brian Napier allegedly charged the task force agent which resulted in the task force agent firing one shot that struck Brian Napier in the left arm, grazing his side. The task force agent from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was not injured.  Additionally, task force agents also located five more people inside the residence at the time of the incident.  Three of those five people were later arrested for unrelated charges.

Officers also found four to five more people inside the house at the time of the incident. Neighbors say that that particular house is a known meeting point for drug related activity.

Columbus police released the following statement concerning the investigation of this officer-involved shooting:

"We are not releasing the name of the agent. The agent is a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the multi agency narcotics unit which consists of Columbus, Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties law enforcement officers."

The search warrant was halted immediately after the shooting and they were going to pick it back up. The agent was not injured and CPD's Office of Professional Standards is handling the internal investigation. 

The Metro Narcotics Task Force, a multi-agency narcotics unit that consists of the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Russell County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

