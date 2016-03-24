CSU loses nearly $8M in capital funding

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University’s Communications Specialist Christa Robbins has confirmed that the university lost nearly $8 million in capital funding on Tuesday, March 22.

The two proposed budgets that went before a House and Senate conference committee included funds that CSU wanted to use in order to revamp some of campus. This included furnishing and equipping new science labs along with renovating the main campus library.

The $23.7 billion budget that came from the committee and passed the House and Senate had stripped all of CSU’s capital funding.

The President of CSU Dr. Chris Markwood says he was not aware that the entire $8 million was at risk. He also says they have not had any direct reason for this to happen.

