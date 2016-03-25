Second GA teen arrested for internet death threats against Donald Trump

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A second teen from Georgia has been arrested and charged with making death threats against the GOP presidential front runner Donald Trump.

According to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, a 15-year-old male was charged on Friday with making terroristic threats online.

Agents with the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division with Secret Service Agents arrested him after posts he made earlier this week on social media were reported to the FBI.

It is unclear what the threats were specifically. The teen will be held at the youth detention center in Columbus until his hearing in juvenile court.

This is the second incident that's involved a teen posting social media threats against Trump. Troup County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager on Monday after similar threats were made on social media.

Smith urged parents to speak with their children about what they post on social media accounts.

"I know that it may be difficult to do at times with all the outlets kids have these days to use the internet. Hopefully parents can at least sit down and talk with their kids about the consequences of their actions," Smith said. "Use this as a prime example of what they should not be doing. It takes all of us working together to make our community stronger.”

