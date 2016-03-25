Dinglewood Pharmacy burglarized twice in five days

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects managed to break into Dinglewood Pharmacy on Wynnton Road, and pharmacy employees said this was the second burglary attempt they’ve endured this week.



Friday's break-in happened early in the morning around 5:45 a.m. In this instance, the burglary suspects managed to smash the front door open using what employees said was a crowbar.



The pharmacy has a security system with cameras installed, and they were able to capture the burglars in action.



In the video footage, the two suspects make their way back toward the pharmacy counter, possibly looking for painkillers and other drugs.



Dinglewood’s owner, Terry Hurley, said he personally felt tampered with and abused.



“I don’t mean to minimize any type of physical violations,” he said, “but you do feel violated.”



On Monday, Dinglewood’s cameras captured another duo of burglars breaking into the business’ front entrance.



This time, as shown in the footage, they pried open the front door. Hurley said it looked like this first set of intruders seemed to look for cash inside the business’ register.



Hurley has put out a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of both sets of burglars.



He said it may not be much money to some, but that money does matter to him, if it brings him peace of mind.



“I’m willing to spend that just to make a point,” he said. “That we’re not going to have this.”



In addition to this incident, another burglary occurred early Friday morning at Center Pharmacy on Talbotton Road.



There has been no confirmation indicating the latest two burglaries are related.



Dinglewood Pharmacy has been a Columbus staple since it first opened its doors in 1918, and police say both of their cases are still under investigation.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.





