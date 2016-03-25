Columbus church portrays crucifixion of Jesus Christ with passion walk

It was a scene that made you stop and stare if you were driving along Wynnton and Macon Road Friday night.

For Christians, it was a moment to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Kingdom Faith Outreach Ministries say it's their duty for them to go beyond the four walls to help others understand what this weekend is all about.

Scenes of a man bloodied, carrying a cross down a busy street. Kingdom Faith Outreach ministries in Columbus says their annual Passion Walk is a visual presentation showing what Good Friday is all about.

"A lot of people read the Bible and they look at the stories and they just don't get the picture. This gives you the imagery where you can see it," said Dominick Bryant, who played Caiaphas the High Priest.

Bryant's character along with other Pharisees is said to have organized the death of Jesus.

"He and the other high priests wanted to capture Jesus and show the people that he was no more than a man," said Bryant.

With thousands of people driving by along Macon Road, several members walked the two miles from their church on Midtown Drive to the WTVM studios and back.

"We like the fact that they are celebrating with us by honking their horns. Some people stop and take pictures some people wave. We just want them to understand we are not doing it for a show. We are doing it for the reason for the season," said Veranica Word-Hayes-Bishop of Kingdom Faith Outreach.

The passion walk started years ago in Phenix City before the church moved to Columbus. This is one of their many events leading up to Resurrection Sunday.

The church will end their Easter activities with a Passion of Christ Production Sunday at 6 p.m.

