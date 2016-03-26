New Destiny Church gives free gas to Columbus residents

A Columbus Church is giving a helping hand to the community right before Easter. It was a free giveaway that helped residents drive that extra mile.

For the third year in a row, New Destiny Church gave away free gas to people in the community.

The gas fill-up was on a first come, first serve basis with several of the deacons from the church helping to pump gas at the Marathon Gas on St. Mary's Road Saturday night.

"This is done once a year. It's our third year doing it and we plan on seeing close to 300 cars today," said Pastor DeQuindrae Hardnett of New Destiny Church.

Pastor Hardnett says the giveaway is a way to celebrate Easter weekend. Each car that came to the gas station during the giveaway was able to receive about five gallons of gas.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.