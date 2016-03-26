1 dead following Easter weekend shooting at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man was killed after an Easter weekend shooting at the Peachtree Mall in Columbus on Saturday.

According to police, officers arrived at the mall around 7:30 p.m. to investigate the incident and found Anthony Meredith, 24, of Columbus, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly happened in the food court area of the mall. On Sunday, CPD named a suspect, The suspect has been identified as Xzavaien Jones, 18, of Columbus, and issued a warrant out for his arrest.

Many parents rushed to the mall following the shooting, looking for their children that they dropped off earlier that day.

Several people said that they heard as many as a dozen or more gunshots being fired as they were sitting there in the food court. One woman who says the shots and thought that she was possibly dreaming.

“I didn’t see who [fired the] shot, but I heard everything. First heard about three gunshots," she said. "Then you thinking you dreaming, then when you hear everybody running, you take off there running, I heard about 10 more gunshots. But I did come back around after it was over with and saw the gun laying on the floor that was shot.”

This incident follows a teen girl being shot outside of the mall in early March.

Peachtree Mall is located at 3131 Manchester Expressway in Columbus; the mall's general manager, Onassis D. Burress, issued a statement on Sunday, saying:

On Saturday evening an incident occurred at Peachtree Mall involving gun shots resulting in serious injuries. The Columbus Police Department are currently investigating the incident which appears to be isolated in nature. We have no further information at this time. Media inquiries should be directed to the Columbus Police Department.

Details are limited at this time; check back for more details. If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department.

