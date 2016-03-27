What to know before hitting the hiking trail

It’s that time of the year when the weather is warming up leaving people wanting to explore nature.



When it comes to hiking you don't have to be an expert, but you do have to be prepared before taking a step into the wilderness. Henry Jackson who is director of education at outside world outfitters says to first be fully aware of your body before considering a trail.



“Instead of watching TV in the evenings go for a short walk with the kids or the dog just to get your body accustomed and active again, that will go a long way when you're going into the wilderness," said Jackson.



Amy Wheight who is an interpretive ranger at F.D. Roosevelt State Park says to choose practical trails to take.



“Don't let ego get in the way, everyone can't do 23 miles in one day”, said Wheight.



When you're physically ready to challenge the adventure, it's great to plan out your trip. Rangers at F.D Roosevelt State Park say visitors usually take unplanned hikes leaving them injured or lost.

Experts at outside world recommend you plan ahead. They say to wear durable closed toe shoes to prevent foot injuries, wear synthetic fiber or wool clothing; this material dries quicker than cotton.

Pack water and food , carry a first aid kit, let someone know you're going on a hike and most importantly experts say to carry and know how to read a map.

“Know where you’re going don't just flip a coin a play left right”, said Wheight.



Rangers say this a common mistake among hikers. on Friday, four hikers happen to wander 17 miles off target. Rangers here at F.D. Roosevelt State Park say if you happen to get lost to stay exactly where you are. Trying to find tour way back can only make it harder for rangers to find you.

