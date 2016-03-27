Suspect in early March shooting at Peachtree Mall arrested

Pierre Tolbert was arrested on Sunday. He's currently in the Muscogee County Jail. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of a March 4 shooting of a teen outside of the Peachtree Mall was arrested on Sunday.

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Pierre Tolbert was arrested on Sunday.

Tolbert, 25, is accused of shooting inside a car outside of the mall on March 4, striking a 16-year-old girl in the lower back. Tolbert also struck another woman in the face with a handgun prior to the shooting, which was allegedly about gas money.

Tolbert has been charged with battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tolbert will appear in recorder's court on Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after 24-year-old Anthony Meredith was killed in the food court of the Peachtree Mall on March 26.

