Suspect in early March shooting at Peachtree Mall arrested - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Suspect in early March shooting at Peachtree Mall arrested

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Pierre Tolbert was arrested on Sunday. He's currently in the Muscogee County Jail. (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Pierre Tolbert was arrested on Sunday. He's currently in the Muscogee County Jail. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of a March 4 shooting of a teen outside of the Peachtree Mall was arrested on Sunday.

According to Muscogee County Jail records, Pierre Tolbert was arrested on Sunday.

Tolbert, 25, is accused of shooting inside a car outside of the mall on March 4, striking a 16-year-old girl in the lower back. Tolbert also struck another woman in the face with a handgun prior to the shooting, which was allegedly about gas money.

Tolbert has been charged with battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  

Tolbert will appear in recorder's court on Tuesday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after 24-year-old Anthony Meredith was killed in the food court of the Peachtree Mall on March 26. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly