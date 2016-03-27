Columbus PD searching for suspect in deadly Peachtree Mall shooting

Xzavaien Jones has been named as a suspect in the deadly Peachtree Mall shooting on March 26. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting at Peachtree Mall on March 26.

The suspect has been identified as Xzavaien Jones, 18, of Columbus. Jones is accused of shooting 24-year-old Anthony Meredith outside of the food court at the Peachtree Mall the day before Easter. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jones's whereabouts are unknown, and more arrest warrants could be issued during this ongoing investigation. If you have any information about the case, please call Sgt. Hudson (706)-653-3400.

The victim's family is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

This is the second shooting at Peachtree Mall in March; the first shooting happened on March 4, when a 16-year-old girl was shot in her lower back and woman was hit with a gun following an alleged dispute. CPD arrested the suspect, Pierre Tolbert, on Sunday.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

