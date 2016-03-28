GA grocery store welcomes unisex bathrooms with sign

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - A grocery store in Georgia is taking a stand for equality with a sign on their unisex bathroom door.

The photo, taken at a Kroger location on March 26 in Athens, GA by florist Tonya Owens, is promoting their unisex bathroom. The sign reads:

We have a UNISEX bathroom because sometimes gender specific toilets put others into uncomfortable situations. And since we have a lot of our friends coming to see us, we want to provide a place for our friends who are: Dads with daughters

Moms with sons

Parents with disabled children

Those in the LGBTQ community

Adults with aging parents who may be mentally or physically disabled THANK YOU for helping us to provide a safe environment for EVERYONE!

The post, with more than 53,000 shares on Facebook, has a variety of comments, mostly of support and outrage in the practice of unisex bathrooms.

"I think it's great that they are being supportive to a community that is frequently discriminated against," Owens said.

Owens said she wasn't expecting this kind of attention, but says retailers supporting the needs of others is good for everyone.

The sign comes at a time when North Carolina is battling the controversial House Bill 2, which repealed portions of a Charlotte, NC non-discrimination bill. Part of the repeal voiced concerns over residents having the ability to choose the bathroom they want to use based on their gender identification.

A lawsuit was filed against the repeal by several advocacy groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union. A debate continues in North Carolina on if North Carolina's House Bill 2 repeals all discriminatory ordinances, including race, gender and religions.

But this isn't a new practice; many retailers, like Walmart for example, have family bathrooms, where changing tables and larger stalls are available.

When reached for response, the Cincinnati-based Kroger Corporation said:

Kroger stores with unisex bathrooms are designed to serve our customers in all the ways stated on that sign: parents with young children, parents with disabled children, adults with aging parents, the LGBTQ community and for any other reason such an accommodation might be more convenient. We are proud to serve each and every customer that walks in our doors.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.