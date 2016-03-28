Family says mall shooting victim was a kind, loving father

Family members say Anthony Meredith was out shopping for Easter clothes for his daughter when he was shot.

A Columbus family is mourning the loss of their loved one killed during a shooting at Peachtree Mall on Saturday night.

News Leader 9 spoke exclusively to the aunt of 24-year-old Anthony Meredith the Monday after as the family comes to grips with the tragedy that unfolded near the food court as people were shopping one day before Easter.

"Anthony was at the mall buying Easter clothes for his 4-year-old daughter, Riley," said Natisha Garrett.



Garrett said their relatives and friends were at the mall when the shooting happened.

"One of my classmates called me and said a guy walked up to Anthony; they had words and he shot him," added Garrett.



By the time the Garrett made it to the ER where a host of family members and friends had gathered following the shooting, she received the grim news.



"My mother said, 'he is gone.' I couldn't believe it; the family hasn't gotten over losing his sister Brittany in 2012," Garrett said.



Brittany Meredith, a Hardaway High Homecoming Queen, died following a tragic car accident in Carrollton in 2012.

"Anthony would say how much he missed Brittany because that was his confidante," Garrett said. "He would go to her grave site."



Five months ago, Anthony was also shot in the face on Delray Drive and was still recovering from that incident when he was shot and killed Saturday night.



"I know God is in control and He said Anthony's assignment was up and it was time for him to come," Garrett said. "I know God is going to do what he said he will."



Meredith was a graduate of Hardaway High School where he played football. He was also a banker at one time and worked at State Farm insurance, according the Garrett.



He is described as a loving kind person who world give you the shirt off his back.



Columbus Police have named Xzavien Jones as a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

