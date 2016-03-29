UPDATE: Soldier ID'ed in Oglethorpe Bridge deadly accident

A vehicle went over the the Oglethorpe Bridge and into a tree next to the Chattahoochee River on the Alabama side. (Source: Roslyn Giles/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Fort Benning soldier who was in an accident on Oglethorpe Bridge on Tuesday morning has passed away due to blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

The soldier was identified as 50-year-old Thomas Morgan of Hope Hull, AL, which is located southwest of Montgomery, AL. Morgan was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center.

The accident happened on Hwy. 280 on the Oglethorpe Bridge around 10:30 a.m.

Columbus Police and EMT's on the scene said Morgan, the driver of the Jeep, was ejected from his vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries following the accident, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The Jeep CJ-7 driven by the soldier was involved in an accident going westbound on Hwy. 280 that caused him to go over the bridge. Police said a disabled vehicle was stopped on the bridge in the westbound lane.

Police said another vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, tried to make "an evasive move" in an attempt to avoid the stopped vehicle, and hit the soldier's Jeep that was also traveling westbound.

The impact of that incident caused the soldier's Jeep to go over the guard rail, landing into a tree below, about 40 feet above the water. The driver of the stopped vehicle, identified as a red pickup truck in CPD police reports, left the scene. The make and model of the stopped vehicle is unknown at this time.

Phenix City fire crews cut down the tree that the Jeep landed in.

Columbus Police, who are leading the investigation, say they are looking into filing charges in this case, but no decision has been made yet.

On Tuesday evening, Fort Benning issued the following statement:

Brig. Gen. Eric Wesley, the Commanding General of Fort Benning, along with the Maneuver Center of Excellence Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Metheny, confirmed that “Fort Benning lost one of its own today, and the thoughts and prayers of the entire Fort Benning Community are with the friends and families of the Soldier.”

The Soldier passed away after being involved in a traffic accident on the Olgethorpe Bridge this morning.

The Fort Benning Family is mourning this tragic loss of a great American and a well-respected member of the community. Any time the Army loses a Soldier, we all mourn, and our first responsibility is to take care of the Family.

