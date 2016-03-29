Newborn relieves tiny bladder during awkward photoshoot with parents

The look on baby Pryor's face says it all. (Source: Abbie Rogers Photography)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN (WTVM) - It's always a bit of a risk to photograph anyone naked - especially a newborn.

An Indiana couple found out in a candid moment captured by Abbie Rogers Photography earlier this month.

"So...This happened today! In case anyone wants to know what really happens during a newborn session," the photographer, Abbie Rogers posted on Facebook on March 3.

The couple, Farren and Jeff Carlson - who are the parents to three children altogether - seem to be used to surprises, but the father's eyes say it all in the blooper picture Rogers posted to her page.

"The babies are usually naked for the photoshoot, and I've actually seen babies do this before - but not on this scale," Rogers said in a phone interview.

Rogers, 24, has been a photographer for five years. She says once the babies are posed for the photoshoot, they tend to get comfortable and that's when the accidents can happen.

"It went really far," Rogers said with a laugh. "I was able to catch it in just the right moment."

The baby, Pryor, is only a few weeks old. Families with sons everywhere can feel their pain.

To see more of her photography, click here. MOBILE USERS: You can view the slideshow here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.