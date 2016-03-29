Columbus feels lack of funding from Georgia lawmakers

Moving forward without much needed funds is now the fate for several projects in Columbus, as the Georgia General Assembly wrapped up legislation,including the state budget, last week.

"This is a cycle that happens every year, all of the universities in the system, as well as lots of other entities are in Atlanta, trying to lobby for money for their projects," said John Lester, with Columbus State University.



Administrators at CSU are staying optimistic despite the fact that capital funds were denied for two of their major projects. CSU hoped to receive two million dollars for equipment and furniture for their lab-sciences building, and another six million for library renovations to create a centralized tutoring and learning area. Both projects arose in an effort to manage a growing student body and provide innovative resources for students in the Valley.



"We have been very fortunate in the last few years to receive funding both for the renovation of Arnold and Howard Halls and for the creation of a much needed new lab-sciences building, so for the last few years we've gotten incredible support from our delegation and from the legislature," said Lester.



Despite a history of support, there have been recent allegations circulating by other media outlets that fellow representatives blame Georgia Senator Josh McKoon for the denial of major funds to Columbus. McKoon told us via twitter the allegations are untrue.

The allegations are untrue. If Richard Smith had joined me in 2015 pushing to fully fund this project instead of 1/2 https://t.co/A7KQlLlzGQ — JoshMcKoon (@JoshMcKoon) March 29, 2016

spending all of his time blocking legislation to cover autism in Georgia, we wouldn't be talking about this. 2/2 https://t.co/A7KQlLlzGQ — JoshMcKoon (@JoshMcKoon) March 29, 2016

The National Infantry Museum also requested two million dollars to go towards the construction of a Global War on Terror memorial, which was also denied. Col. Retired Greg Camp, President and Chief Operating Officer with the National Infantry Museum Foundation issued this statement, "Some of the funding for the Global War on Terrorism memorial survived the conference committee cuts, and we hope Gov. Deal doesn't line-item veto that appropriation. But if he does, we'll continue working to raise money from other sources. The soldiers who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan deserve nothing less, and we're determined to find the funding to make sure they're never forgotten.”

