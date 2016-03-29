Teen girl shot at Peachtree Mall speaks out

A Columbus man charged with shooting a 16-year-old girl at Peachtree Mall earlier this month plead not guilty in court Tuesday afternoon.



"To be honest, I thought I was going to die that night," says the victim. Her parents did not want her name to be released.



Pierre Tolbert, 25, is charged with battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



According to the judge, Tolbert has a criminal history including a 2010 burglary conviction and a probation violation in South Carolina.



"I was just overwhelmed that they caught him so I was just really glad about what happened in court," says Lucille Bailey, the victim's grandmother.



The shooting occurred March 4 after police say the victim's cousin refused to give Tolbert a ride. When he refused to get out of her car, police say she tried to physically remove him and that's when witnesses say he hit her in the face and began shooting.

The 16-year-old was hit in the back, and the bullet exited her side. She says she may need physical therapy to correct the limp in her walk.



Tolbert wasn't taken into custody until March 27, so while on the run Bailey says he continued to call the hospital and threaten her granddaughter.



"I feel like in today in court he got what he deserved. You are always suppose to forgive somebody, I forgive him but I feel like he deserved that after he shot me he threatened me and everything," said the victim.



Tolbert was given bond on some of his charges but not all of them, so he will not be able to bond out of jail at this time.



Tolbert's case was bound over to superior court.

