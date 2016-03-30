Jersey Mike's raises money for sick children

(WTVM) – The nationwide sub shop chain, Jersey Mike’s Subs, is hoping its customers will go eat a sub for a great cause on Wednesday, March 30.

Jersey Mike’s is joining forces with more than 180 charities for the company’s sixth annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign.

Last year, nearly $1,000 was collected in Georgia and more than $3 million across the country for more than 150 different charities nationwide.

Some of the charities include hospitals, youth organizations food banks and more.

This year, all 32 restaurants in Columbus and Atlanta will be giving all of their sales to Bert’s Big Adventure.

Bert’s Big Adventure provides a magical, all-expense paid, five day trip to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illness and their families.

After the children take a trip to Disney, the nonprofit provides year-round support through initiatives including the Reunion Adventures, the Fairy Godparent volunteer program and additional charitable services.

You can help out by purchasing a sub at Jersey Mike’s. All of the proceeds will go towards local charities. Click here for a list of locations.

