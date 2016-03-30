Family of teen hit-and-run victim wants justice

A family held prayer outside of Midtown Medical Center Wednesday afternoon for hit-and-run victim Arie Phillips.

Phillips, 14, has been in a coma since Sunday night when she was hit by an unidentified person in a red truck on Milgen Road.



"Whoever you are can you please just come, we forgive you but we want justice brought for our family," says Phillips' aunt.



The high school freshman was in Columbus visiting family for spring break and was walking to the store with her brother around 9 p.m. Her father says then a crimson red truck with tinted windows hit her from behind knocking her body more than 20 yards away.



"At that time she went into cardiac arrest and now she is in a coma," says David Phillips, Arie's father.



David says he is waiting for the results to Arie's neurological tests before deciding if he will transport her to another hospital.



"Right now she is at a pause," says David.



Meanwhile, the Phillips family remains prayerful she will have a full recover and resume her active and bright life.



"She played volleyball and soccer, she was going to go out for the cheerleading team, she's doing dance, she writes poetry and was in the National Honor society and continued to make A and B honor roll," says David.



If you know anything about the dark red or crimson medium sized pickup truck with damage to the front, right-side you are urged to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4040.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.