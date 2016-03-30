Be There: Reading For Wheels - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Reading For Wheels

Two of the bikes that are given out in Reading For Wheels (Source: Roslyn Giles / WTVM) Two of the bikes that are given out in Reading For Wheels (Source: Roslyn Giles / WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

As school is winding down, a Columbus business owner is doing his part to encourage students to stay in the books. 

Reading Four Wheels is an incentive program at Blanchard Elementary School that has students turning the pages of book in hopes of winning a bike.

Erwin Jenkins, owner of AMCO Transmissions in Columbus, came up with the idea to inspire kids to develop a love for reading like his daughter when she attended Blanchard.

“She would get into trouble when she went to school here for reading at night,” Jenkins said. “She'd get under the covers with a flashlight and read, and she would get in trouble – but I loved it.”

Jenkins says that love for reading caused his daughter to excel in high school and in college. Now, he wants the younger generation to do the same.

“It's always important to me to help continue education for all the kids,” Jenkins said.  

Guidance Counselor Randalette Williams says the program comes at a perfect time when students are thinking about getting out of school.

"It will encourage our students to continue to read vigorously, especially now that we're into testing time,” Williams said. “It's important that they stay focus and not slip and feel that the school year is over."

Students have about eight more weeks left in school. Testing for the Georgia Milestones test starts in April.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly