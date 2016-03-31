The #BananaPeelChallenge is the latest teen internet fad

Listen up, teens: this houses fruit. This is not a toy. (Source: David Kernow/Wikipedia Commons)

(WTVM) - Have you heard of the "banana peel challenge"?

If you're assuming what it could be, it's exactly what you think. Teens across the country are participating in the latest internet challenge, and it could lead to serious injuries.

The jist: you take a banana peel, put it on the floor, walk across it to see if you slip and fall. Simple and dangerous. The added element: teens are videotaping themselves doing the banana peel challenge, adding further insult to potential injury.

While some videos were made in early 2015, the tweet that started the current trend with #bananapeelchallenge was made on March 27 by Twitter user @jasonoakes.

yall I tried to see if banana peels were rlly slipper like in cartoons & I slipped & tried 2 catch myself w/ a cup.. pic.twitter.com/6dvg5BlnHB — jason oakes (@jaasonoakes) March 27, 2016

"Y'all I tried to see if banana peels were really slipper like in cartoons and I slipped and tried to catch myself w/ a cup," Oakes tweeted. It has since been retweeted more than 110,000 times.

But what teens are quickly figuring out is that it's not like a cartoon - gravity is pulling them down pretty quickly. Regardless of the safety risk, thousands have posted their attempts to social media.

Other internet challenges have been the fire challenge, cinnamon challenge and the Kylie Jenner lip challenge - but this risky game is leading to trips to the emergency room with broken bones, bruises and other injuries.

While no serious injuries have been reported so far, the banana peel challenge seems a social media fad that could end in high medical bills.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.